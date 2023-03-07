We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Lamb Tandoori Burger With Melt 400G

Tesco Finest Lamb Tandoori Burger With Melt 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
1602kJ
385kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
28.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
14.6g

high

73%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 241kcal

2 Marinated lamb burgers with a curry spiced cheese melt.
Topped with a creamy Tandoori melt, made with bell peppers, paprika and cream cheese.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (57%), Curry Spiced Cheese Melt (28%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Tomato Paste, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Mint, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Ground Coriander Seed, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Powder], Red Pepper, Roasted Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Gram Flour, Jalapeño Chilli, Salt, Maize Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Ginger Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Fenugreek Powder, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Turmeric Powder, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Nigella Seed, Clove Powder, Oregano, Coriander Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Burgers, Meatballs & BBQ Meat

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here