Tesco Finest Lamb Tandoori Burger With Melt 400G

Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1602kJ
- 385kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 28.0g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 14.6g
- 73%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.10g
- 18%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (57%), Curry Spiced Cheese Melt (28%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Tomato Paste, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Mint, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Ground Coriander Seed, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Powder], Red Pepper, Roasted Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Gram Flour, Jalapeño Chilli, Salt, Maize Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Ginger Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Fenugreek Powder, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Turmeric Powder, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Nigella Seed, Clove Powder, Oregano, Coriander Extract.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|One burger (160g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1602kJ / 385kcal
|1001kJ / 241kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|14.6g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|22.7g
|14.2g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 320g.
