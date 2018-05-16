We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haute Fromagerie French Ripened Brie 190G

Haute Fromagerie French Ripened Brie 190G
£2.20
£11.58/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
  • This brie ripens from the rind inward and becomes more savoury and mushroomy over time
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pair with an Oaked Chardonnay White Wine
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. For best results, remove from the fridge 30 minutes before serving. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using milk from France. Produced in France. Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Savencia Fromage & Dairy UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.

Return to

  • Savencia Fromage & Dairy UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy1039 kJ/275 kcal
Fat22.3g
of which saturates15.9g
Carbohydrate<0.1g
of which sugars<0.1g
Protein18.4g
Salt1.47g
