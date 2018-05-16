Haute Fromagerie French Ripened Brie 190G

Product Description
- Full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
- This brie ripens from the rind inward and becomes more savoury and mushroomy over time
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
- Pair with an Oaked Chardonnay White Wine
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. For best results, remove from the fridge 30 minutes before serving. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using milk from France. Produced in France. Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Savencia Fromage & Dairy UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 93,
- Hampton,
- Middlesex,
- TW12 2YA.
Return to
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1039 kJ/275 kcal
|Fat
|22.3g
|of which saturates
|15.9g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Protein
|18.4g
|Salt
|1.47g
