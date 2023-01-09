Tesco Beef In Black Bean Sauce 350G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 803kJ
-
- 193kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.5g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.0g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.32g
- 22%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 496kJ / 119kcal
Product Description
- Cooked beef in a black bean and garlic sauce.
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China Sliced beef in a rich black bean sauce with mixed peppers and water chestnut
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Beef (21%) [Beef, Maize Starch, Salt], Water, Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Water Chestnut, Rapeseed Oil, Black Soya Bean, Rice Wine, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Chicken Extract, Salt, Honey, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Mushroom, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Carrot, Flavourings, Leek, Fennel, Alcohol, Cinnamon Powder, Aniseed, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, Tomato Purée, Black Peppercorns, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 22 mins Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (162g**)
|Energy
|496kJ / 119kcal
|803kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.2g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.82g
|1.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 324g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.