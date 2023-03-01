Chewy Vites 30 Adult Hair Skin & Nails Fruit Gummies

Food Supplement with vitamins & mineral 30 fruit flavoured gummies Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Chewy Vites Hair Skin and Nails contains 14 essential vitamins and minerals. Each Gummy contains biotin, zinc and selenium that contribute to normal hair. Vitamins A, C and niacin all contribute to normal skin & nails.

Our story We focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients you desire into juicy & delicious products people love to take. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients.

Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.

14 Nutrients including high strength biotin (5000µg) Gluten/wheat-free Dairy, egg, nut-free Gelatine-free No GMO ingredients No artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial sweeteners No preservatives Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Each Gummy contains biotin, zinc and selenium that contribute to normal hair Vitamins A, C and niacin all contribute to normal skin & nails

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Vitamins: [Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (dl-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Pantothenic Acid (D- Pantothenate Calcium), Biotin (D-Biotin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin D (Ergacalciferol), Minerals: Zinc (Zinc Citrate), Iodine (Potassium Iodide), Inositol (Myoinositol), Choline (Choline Bitartrate), Selenium (Sodium Selenite)], Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid & Sodium Citrates), Flavourings (0.18%), Colour (Anthocyanins), Rice Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Number of uses

Serving Size - 1 Gummy

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage: Recommended for adults. 1 Gummy per day. A 2nd may be safely taken if desired. Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.

Additives