We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Magnum 6 Mini Double Caramel Almond & Billionaire 330Ml

4.5(13)Write a review
Magnum 6 Mini Double Caramel Almond & Billionaire 330Ml
£4.50
£1.36/100ml

Product Description

  • Double Caramel Almond: Vanilla ice cream coated in salted caramel sauce (19%) milk chocolate (29%) and almond brittle (4%). Double Gold Caramel Billionaire: Biscuit flavour ice cream swirled with pecan flavour ice cream, salted caramel sauce (18%), white chocolate with caramel (30%), biscuit pieces (3%).
  • ra.org
  • Mixed Pack - Content May Vary.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Nuts
  • May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Soya, Walnuts

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • UK: Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • IE: Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • UK: Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • IE: Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 444 420

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Butter Fat (Milk), Glucose Fructose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Fructose, Starch, Whey Solids (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, Lecithins), Stabilisers (E410, E407, E412), Sunflower Oil, Flavourings (contains Butter (Milk)), Cocoa Mass¹, Salt (0.1%), Butter (Milk), Raising Agent (E500), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Nuts
  • May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Soya, Walnuts

Storage

  • Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy1435 kJ1226 kJ674 kJ8 %
-343 kcal293 kcal161 kcal
Fat19 g16 g8,8 g13 %
of which saturates12 g11 g5,8 g29 %
Carbohydrate39 g33 g18 g7 %
of which sugars30 g26 g14 g16 %
Protein4,7 g4,0 g2,2 g4 %
Salt0,32 g0,27 g0,15 g3 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 55 ml = 47 g, 330 ml / 282 g = 6 x portion----

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass¹, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Butter Fat (Milk), Coconut Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Almonds, Whey Solids (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces, Natural Vanilla Flavouring¹ (with Milk), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Carotenes), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Nuts
  • May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Soya, Walnuts

Storage

  • Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy1431 kJ1223 kJ673 kJ8 %
-343 kcal293 kcal161 kcal
Fat19 g16 g9,0 g13 %
of which saturates12 g10 g5,6 g28 %
Carbohydrate37 g32 g17 g7 %
of which sugars31 g27 g15 g17 %
Protein4,1 g3,5 g1,9 g4 %
Salt0,23 g0,20 g0,11 g2 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 55 ml = 47 g, 330 ml / 282 g = 6 x portion----
View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Can't go wrong with a magnum

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Wow-wheeeey! Magnum ice-cream delivers again! I love that they offer these flavours in mini as well as the Norma bigsize. Amazing ice cream, flavours are just wow! Magnum never disappoint with new products, will be defiantly purchasing more.

Amazing !

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

These go down a treat ! Both flavours are amazing and are probably a new go to for me from the magnum range. Only bad thing I would say is the temptation to eat more than one in one sitting is sometimes too much and you end up giving in !

Perfect Treat

4 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I tried 6MP Magnum Mini Double Caramel Almond & Caramel Billionaire they are a perfect size to have as an after dinner treat. I really enjoyed both flavours both were equally as nice and full of flavour and crunchy chocolate. The only downside is that I found the last piece of chocolate difficult to get off the wooden stick. The ice cream is really soft and creamy. These were a hit in my household and would defiantly get them again.

Great yaste

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Excellent product with just the right amount to satisfy a sweet craving....ideal as indulgent treat or after dinner sweet dessert. Gorgeous Magnum chocolate and ice cream with crunch of almonds and smooth caramel. Very tasty indeed.

Yum!

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

So delicious. The mini size is perfect for after dinner when you need a sweet treat! Love the mix of flavours jn the box and great quality. I find a normal size magnum sometimes too big and too rich so the smaller size is perfect

Gorgeous

2 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Loved these the caramel was googy. The initial crunch is what it is all about with magnums. These was very sweet and the almond really did finish off the taste. Highly indulgent but definitely worth every penny

Nice

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Bought this a month ago while out shopping and wanted to try it and it was delicious. My partner loved it too, it had that nice crisp crunch to it as you bit into it and the nice white creamy Ice cream on the inside. We thoroughly enjoyed it and will be Getting more of it and may be try others too.

Delicious

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

I do not normally buy ice cream or ice cream lollies but I have to say I am addicted to these magnums , they are so delicious I just can't stick to one though ,the ice cream is so creamy and smooth and my very favourite is the almond chocolates coating I love them in fact I really could and have eaten more than one at a time I love them.

Great iced cream lollies

4 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

These are really great ice cream lollies. The chocolate is high quality and the ice CE cream is delicious. I love that these come in a mini size which makes them great as an after dinner snack for the kids. I'm not downside is they're really quite expensive

Yummy

5 stars

A MAGNUM Customer

Full of flavour and very yummy. My family loved them will be buying them again. Comes in pack of 3 aren't to expensive. Recommended to everyone. Can buy them from local supermarket must try them any chocolate lover.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here