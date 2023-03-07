Magnum 6 Mini Double Caramel Almond & Billionaire 330Ml

Can't go wrong with a magnum
Wow-wheeeey! Magnum ice-cream delivers again! I love that they offer these flavours in mini as well as the Norma bigsize. Amazing ice cream, flavours are just wow! Magnum never disappoint with new products, will be defiantly purchasing more.
Amazing !
These go down a treat ! Both flavours are amazing and are probably a new go to for me from the magnum range. Only bad thing I would say is the temptation to eat more than one in one sitting is sometimes too much and you end up giving in !
Perfect Treat
I tried 6MP Magnum Mini Double Caramel Almond & Caramel Billionaire they are a perfect size to have as an after dinner treat. I really enjoyed both flavours both were equally as nice and full of flavour and crunchy chocolate. The only downside is that I found the last piece of chocolate difficult to get off the wooden stick. The ice cream is really soft and creamy. These were a hit in my household and would defiantly get them again.
Great yaste
Excellent product with just the right amount to satisfy a sweet craving....ideal as indulgent treat or after dinner sweet dessert. Gorgeous Magnum chocolate and ice cream with crunch of almonds and smooth caramel. Very tasty indeed.
Yum!
So delicious. The mini size is perfect for after dinner when you need a sweet treat! Love the mix of flavours jn the box and great quality. I find a normal size magnum sometimes too big and too rich so the smaller size is perfect
Gorgeous
Loved these the caramel was googy. The initial crunch is what it is all about with magnums. These was very sweet and the almond really did finish off the taste. Highly indulgent but definitely worth every penny
Nice
Bought this a month ago while out shopping and wanted to try it and it was delicious. My partner loved it too, it had that nice crisp crunch to it as you bit into it and the nice white creamy Ice cream on the inside. We thoroughly enjoyed it and will be Getting more of it and may be try others too.
Delicious
I do not normally buy ice cream or ice cream lollies but I have to say I am addicted to these magnums , they are so delicious I just can't stick to one though ,the ice cream is so creamy and smooth and my very favourite is the almond chocolates coating I love them in fact I really could and have eaten more than one at a time I love them.
Great iced cream lollies
These are really great ice cream lollies. The chocolate is high quality and the ice CE cream is delicious. I love that these come in a mini size which makes them great as an after dinner snack for the kids. I'm not downside is they're really quite expensive
Yummy
Full of flavour and very yummy. My family loved them will be buying them again. Comes in pack of 3 aren't to expensive. Recommended to everyone. Can buy them from local supermarket must try them any chocolate lover.