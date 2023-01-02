This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Onion Sausages 270G
Of an average adult's Reference Intake, two sausages (90g) contain
- Energy
- 844kJ
-
- 202kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based caramelised red onion sausages made from pea protein.
- This™ is plant-based food for meat loverssss yesss wee knowwwwww iiiit's on everyyy pacck kkkkkkk ummmmmm haveihitthewordcountyet whambamthankyoumamm iiicccannnntttbeeellieeev veetthhhaatttthiiiississss myyyyyjoobbbbbbbbbbbb lolllthoidovaluethe creativefreedoommmzzz theysaiidicouldwrite literallyanythingiwantun luckyyyybyeeeeeethanks cheersbye
- 75% Less saturated fat*
- *75% Less saturated fat compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight.
- Featuring fat 2.0™
- Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented fat 2.0™ from olive oil and put it in these sausages. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% Plant-Based
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 270G
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (29%), Water, Olive Oil, Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (9%) [Red Onion, Dark Brown Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Sulphites), Cornflour, Onion Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Garlic Puree], Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Dextrin, Natural Flavouring, Red Onion (1%), Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Mace, Colour (Beetroot Red), Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Hydroxide), Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate casings
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill. Drizzle sausages with oil and grill on a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 mins, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in 1 tsp of oil for 7-8 mins, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co
- Or write to us:
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
- W this.co
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|224
|Energy kcal
|938
|Fat
|14.6g
|(of which Saturates)
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|(of which Sugars)
|4.6g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|Protein
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.19g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.