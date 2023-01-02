We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Onion Sausages 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£2.95
£10.93/kg

Of an average adult's Reference Intake, two sausages (90g) contain

Energy
844kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
13g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based caramelised red onion sausages made from pea protein.
  • Plant-based caramelised red onion sausages made from pea protein.
  • 75% Less saturated fat*
  • *75% Less saturated fat compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight.
  • Featuring fat 2.0™
  • Fat makes animal-based meat taste lush. So - we invented fat 2.0™ from olive oil and put it in these sausages. It crisps up, adds succulence and we patented it so you can't copy us. All it took was several million £, 6 food scientists and some olives.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 270G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (29%), Water, Olive Oil, Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (9%) [Red Onion, Dark Brown Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Sulphites), Cornflour, Onion Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Garlic Puree], Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Dextrin, Natural Flavouring, Red Onion (1%), Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Mace, Colour (Beetroot Red), Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Hydroxide), Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate casings

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill. Drizzle sausages with oil and grill on a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 mins, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in 1 tsp of oil for 7-8 mins, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • Or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.
  • W this.co

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ224
Energy kcal938
Fat14.6g
(of which Saturates)2.2g
Carbohydrate10.1g
(of which Sugars)4.6g
Fibre4.4g
Protein11.2g
Salt1.19g
