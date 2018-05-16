Mr Kipling Chocolate Orange Slices 6 Pack

Per slice (29g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394kJ
Product Description
- Layers of Chocolate Flavoured Sponge and Orange Flavoured Sponge with an Orange Flavoured Filling (17%), Finished with a Chocolate Flavoured Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
- Enjoy a delightful chocolate orange cake from the Deliciously Good Mr Kipling range, comprising of one chocolate sponge layer and one orange sponge layer with an orange flavoured filling, finished off with a drizzle of chocolate flavoured icing. Serve this great snack with a pot of piping hot tea or enjoy on its own. Our flavoursome chocolate orange slices come in sealed individual packs making them great for eating on the go, or perfect for putting into lunchboxes. Mr Kipling's chocolate and orange sponge cakes contain 30% less sugar than other similar cake slices and has as little as 99 calories per portion, making it ahealthier sweet treat alternative. Remember, It's the little things that mean the most – like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling. Exceedingly tasty, surprisingly healthy.
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Lunchbox approved
- 99 Calories & 30% less sugar than similar cakes
- A healthier tasty swap to your usual sweet treat
- Individually wrapped, perfect for lunchboxes
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetener (Maltitol), Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Paprika Extract), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Chocolate Orange Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Chocolate Orange Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (29g)
|Energy
|1394kJ
|412kJ
|-
|332kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|3.4g
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|14.7g
|of which Sugars
|20.1g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|2.0g
|Protein
|3.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.10g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
