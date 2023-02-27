Rubicon Raw Energy Apple and Guava 500ml
Each 500ml can contains
- Energy
- 438kJ
- 103kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 88kJ/21kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Mixed Fruit Juice and Flavour Energy Drink with Added Caffeine, Vitamins, Sugar and Sweetener
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
- Vitamins B3 (niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Rubicon Raw is an energy drink that helps you perform at your best. With 20% fruit juice, natural caffeine from green coffee beans, B-Vitamins, ginseng and guarana, it's here to help you make the most of every day. Harness your own Raw energy and live every moment.
- Rubicon and the Rubicon Raw logo are registered trade marks owned by Rubicon Drinks Ltd.
- Natural Caffeine
- 20% Fruit Juice
- Caffeine from natural sources
- Natural flavourings
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 500ML
- Vitamins B3 (niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (20%) (Apple 9%, Grape 6%, Guava 1%, Blackcurrant, Raspberry, Blueberry, Lime, Passionfruit), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Caffeine from Green Coffee Beans (0.03%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Blackcurrant), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Ginseng Root Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)
Storage
Best before end: See base of canStore in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr,
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 500ml Can
|Energy
|88kJ/21kcal
|438kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|23g
|of which sugars
|4.3g
|22g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.4g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.2mg (20%*)
|16mg (100%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20%*)
|1.4mg (100%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20%*)
|2.5µg (100%*)
|*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult
Safety information
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (32MG/100ML). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
