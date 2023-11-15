We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ariel Original Washing Liquid 51 Washes 1785Ml

Ariel Orig Wsh Liquid 51 Washes 1785ml
Ariel Original washing liquid laundry detergent provides an outstanding cleaning result in 1 wash even in colder temperatures. Its formula was especially designed for cold, including COOL CLEAN Technology. Ariel washing detergent also brightens your whites and hinders sweat stain built up. On top, Ariel washing liquid comes in a 100% recyclable packaging that contains recycled plastic (further information at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent). You can also use Ariel Original liquid detergent to pretreat stains with the green cap, then place your clothes in your washing machine. For best results, insert dosing cap containing the laundry detergent into the washing machine drum. For environmental reasons we do not equip all bottles with a measuring cap, it is available free of charge on ariel.info website.
DEEP DOWN CLEAN: Brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASHDESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel washing detergent includes COOL CLEA TechnologyBRIGHTENS: laundry detergent that brightens your whitesRECYCLABLE PACKAGING CONTAINING RECYCLED PLASTIC: Ariel washing liquid comes in a 100% recyclable packaging that contains recycled plastic (further information at ariel.co.uk/en-gb/RecycledContent)PRE-TREAT STAINS: 1. Drop a small amount of Ariel washing liquid on stains 2. Rub softly 3. Start the washINSTRUCTIONS FOR BEST RESULTS: fill the green cap with Ariel washing liquid and place it into the drum, on top of clothesORDER YOUR DOSING CAP FREE OF CHARGE: For environmental reasons we do not equip all bottles with a measuring cap, it is available free of charge on ariel.info website
Pack size: 1785ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

1.785l ℮

Preparation and Usage

DOSE FOR YOUR LOAD SIZE. HEART OF THE WASH FOR OPTIMAL RESULT. PRE-TREAT FOR TOUGH STAINS.

