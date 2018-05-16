New
Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free No-Ckn Garlic Kievs 280G
One kiev
- Energy
- 1457kJ
-
- 349kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.2g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.1g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.80g
- 13%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1112kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- 2 Meat-free rice flakes and wheat protein based kievs, with a garlic and parsley filling coated in breadcrumbs.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Rice, Wheat & pea based kievs with a garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flakes (14%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein (10%), Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil], Kibbled Onion, Pea Protein, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Shea Fat, Onion Powder, Coconut Fat, Garlic Purée, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Salt, Parsley, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spices, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Herbs, Yeast, Paprika Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Place kievs on a baking tray on the centre of a preheated oven.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (131g**)
|Energy
|1112kJ / 267kcal
|1457kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|20.2g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|24.7g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|4.0g
|Protein
|11.6g
|15.2g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.80g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 262g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.