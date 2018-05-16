Tesco Finest Sun Dried Tomato & Roasted Garlic Concentrated Sauce 265G

1/4 of a jar (66g)
- Energy
- 187kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.7g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.85g
- 14%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 283kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- A concentrated sauce with sundried tomato purée and roasted garlic purée.
- Combine 130ml of water to this concentrated sauce to create a fragrant sauce, perfect for any Italian Dish
- Concentrated sauce An Italian inspired recipe made with sweet sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic & a blend of herbs
- Pack size: 265G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Partially Reconstituted Tomato, Tomato Purée, Sundried Tomato Purée (5%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Onion, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Basil, Oregano, Parsley.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Combine 130ml of water with this concentrated sauce and simmer for 5-10 minutes in a pan to create a fragrant sauce, perfect for any Italian Dish. For more tips and inspiring recipes visit realfood.tesco.com
Sundried Tomato & Roasted Garlic Pasta
Cooking Time: 10 mins.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Sundried Tomato and Roasted Garlic Sauce; 400g Tesco Finest Pasta.
Method:
1. Pour the jar of sauce into a pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
2. Fill the jar halfway with water (approx. 130ml), replace the cap and shake well.
3. Stir the water into the pan and heat for a further 5 minutes until hot.
4. Cook the pasta as per instructions on the pack.
To Serve: Stir through the freshly cooked pasta.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Net Contents
265g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|283kJ / 67kcal
|187kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|10.2g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.29g
|0.85g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
