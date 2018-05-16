Tesco Finest Sun Dried Tomato & Roasted Garlic Concentrated Sauce 265G

Combine 130ml of water with this concentrated sauce and simmer for 5-10 minutes in a pan to create a fragrant sauce, perfect for any Italian Dish. For more tips and inspiring recipes visit realfood.tesco.com

Sundried Tomato & Roasted Garlic Pasta

Cooking Time: 10 mins.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 1 jar of Tesco Finest Concentrated Sundried Tomato and Roasted Garlic Sauce; 400g Tesco Finest Pasta.

Method:

1. Pour the jar of sauce into a pan and simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Fill the jar halfway with water (approx. 130ml), replace the cap and shake well.

3. Stir the water into the pan and heat for a further 5 minutes until hot.

4. Cook the pasta as per instructions on the pack.

To Serve: Stir through the freshly cooked pasta.