Dove Advanced Care Original 72h Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

Dove Advanced Care Original A/Pspirnt 50ml

When you need extra protection and care you can rely on, reach for Dove Advanced Care Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On. Made with our effective Advanced Care formula, it gives you the Dove care you trust with powerful protection that’s kind to skin, keeping odour and sweat at bay for up to 48 hours. This anti-perspirant deodorant is carefully formulated to be kind to your delicate underarms. Made with 0% alcohol, it provides the utmost care even after shaving, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth and beautifully protected. For an ultra-moisturising deodorant, the unique Triple Moisturising technology featured in this roll-on contains three different moisturisers to give it the ultra-hydrating benefits of expert skin care staples. They work by boosting your skin’s moisture barrier to help retain moisture deeper within the skin and prevent it from evaporating by locking your skin’s external barrier. Apply Dove Advanced Care Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll-On to clean, dry skin. Hold one arm above your head and apply to your underarm in light circles. Repeat under the other arm. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is PETA Approved. This anti-perspirant deodorant is our most planet-friendly roll on deodorant packaging yet, made with 100% recycled plastic.

Dove Advanced Care Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant protects while providing effective skin care This alcohol-free deodorant gives up to 48 hours of protection from sweat and odour This roll-on features Triple Moisturising technology that cares as it protects, leaving delicate underarms softer and smoother, even after shaving Formulated with 0% alcohol, this roll-on combines gentle care with expert protection This anti-perspirant deodorant features the signature fresh and clean Dove Original fragrance Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals and is certified as cruelty-free by PETA

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮