Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150G

A deliciously handmade plant-based quiche specially created with Crackd® The No-Egg Egg®, This ™ Isn't Bacon Lardons, juicy tomatoes, smoked Applewood Vegan® cheeze, delicately seasoned with parsley and white pepper held together in a golden pastry crust, an appetising fridge filler.

Applewood Vegan® is a registered trade mark of Norseland Ltd.

The No-Egg Quiche With This™ Isn't Bacon Lardons 411 Kcal Per Quiche 1719 kJ Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin), Water, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Carrot Juice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Plant-Based Dairy Free Cream Alternative (Lentil Protein Preparation [Water, Lentil Flour], Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers [Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Stabilisers [Guar Gum, Locust Bean Qum], Natural Flavours, Salt, Colourant [Beta-Carotene]), This™ Isn't Bacon Lardons (5%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Soya Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein Isolate, Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Extracts [Radish, Carrot, Paprika], Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12), Plant-Based Diary Free Cream Cheeze Alternative (Water, Coconut Oil, Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator [Glucono-Delta-Lactone], Flavourings, Olive Extract, Vitamin B12), Crackd® The No-Egg Egg® Powder (3.5%) (Pea Protein, Methyl Cellulose, Gellan Gum, Calcium Lactate, Dried Inactive Yeast, Black Salt, Beta Carotene, Dextrose, Potassium Bitartrate, Guar Gum, Cellulose, Pea Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings), Palm Fat, Grilled Onion (2.5%), Semi-Dried Tomato (2.5%), Applewood Vegan® Smoked Cheeze (2.5%) (Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener [Carrageenan], Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour [Carotenes], Paprika, Vitamin B12), Pea Protein, Parsley (1%), Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Gellan Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

We handle Mustard, Celery and Tree Nuts so may contain these allergens., Our ingredient suppliers may handle Peanuts and Sesame. Allergy Advice: See ingredients in bold, including Cereals that contain Gluten.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

150g ℮