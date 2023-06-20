We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150G
image 1 of Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150Gimage 2 of Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150Gimage 3 of Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150G

Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150G

4.8(4)
Write a review

£2.80

£1.87/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g:
Energy
1146kJ
274kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Crackd Plant- Based Quiche Lorraine 150G
A deliciously handmade plant-based quiche specially created with Crackd® The No-Egg Egg®, This ™ Isn't Bacon Lardons, juicy tomatoes, smoked Applewood Vegan® cheeze, delicately seasoned with parsley and white pepper held together in a golden pastry crust, an appetising fridge filler.
Applewood Vegan® is a registered trade mark of Norseland Ltd.
The No-Egg QuicheWith This™ Isn't Bacon Lardons411 Kcal Per Quiche 1719 kJSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin), Water, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Carrot Juice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Plant-Based Dairy Free Cream Alternative (Lentil Protein Preparation [Water, Lentil Flour], Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers [Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Stabilisers [Guar Gum, Locust Bean Qum], Natural Flavours, Salt, Colourant [Beta-Carotene]), This™ Isn't Bacon Lardons (5%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Soya Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein Isolate, Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Extracts [Radish, Carrot, Paprika], Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12), Plant-Based Diary Free Cream Cheeze Alternative (Water, Coconut Oil, Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator [Glucono-Delta-Lactone], Flavourings, Olive Extract, Vitamin B12), Crackd® The No-Egg Egg® Powder (3.5%) (Pea Protein, Methyl Cellulose, Gellan Gum, Calcium Lactate, Dried Inactive Yeast, Black Salt, Beta Carotene, Dextrose, Potassium Bitartrate, Guar Gum, Cellulose, Pea Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings), Palm Fat, Grilled Onion (2.5%), Semi-Dried Tomato (2.5%), Applewood Vegan® Smoked Cheeze (2.5%) (Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener [Carrageenan], Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour [Carotenes], Paprika, Vitamin B12), Pea Protein, Parsley (1%), Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Gellan Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

We handle Mustard, Celery and Tree Nuts so may contain these allergens., Our ingredient suppliers may handle Peanuts and Sesame. Allergy Advice: See ingredients in bold, including Cereals that contain Gluten.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

150g ℮

View all Pies, Pasties & Sausage Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here