Tesco Finest Thai Inspired Red Chicken Curry & Rice 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 2277kJ
-
- 541kcal
- 27%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.5g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.3g
- 42%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.4g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.97g
- 33%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 146kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a coconut and chilli sauce with red peppers and cooked coconut jasmine rice.
- Our experts ensure we give our Thai inspired red curry an authentic Asian flavour. Fiery red chillies and lemongrass are blended together, cooked with creamy coconut and topped with seared chicken and fresh coriander. Delicate coconut jasmine rice is the perfect accompaniment.
- Flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich and fragrant coconut, lemongrass and red chilli sauce.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Coconut, Lime Zest, Lime Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken (18%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt], Water, Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Mangetout, Coconut (3.5%), Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cornflour, Tamarind Paste, Sugar, Palm Sugar, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass, Salt, Sea Salt, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Lime Leaf, Chicken Extract, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 6 mins / 900W 5 mins
Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Re-cover film lid.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (372g**)
|Energy
|612kJ / 146kcal
|2277kJ / 541kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|18.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.8g
|66.1g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|7.2g
|26.7g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.97g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
