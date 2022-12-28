Sosu Amoy Korean Bbq Noodle Meal Kit Korean 212G
Product Description
- Korean style meal kit with individual sachets of gochujang cooking paste, KBBQ cooking sauce, kimchi seasoning and noodles.
- Korean inspired Meal Kit with noodles, cooking sauce, cooking paste, seasonings.
- 2 servings
- 15 minutes
- 4 easy steps
- A trip to Korea in 15 minutes.
- Korean BBQ, known locally as gogi-gui, refers to the Korean cuisine method of grilling meat on grills that are built into the dining table itself. Discover the spicy and umami flavours of traditional Korean barbecue street food in this Korean BBQ Meal Kit.
- Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
- Chilli rating: 2/3
- Korean Inspired
- No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Preservatives
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Pack size: 212G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles: Wholemeal Wheat Flour (47%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Firming Agents-Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Korean BBQ Sauce: Water, Sugar, Molasses (10%), Spirit Vinegar, Tamari Soy Sauce (5%, Soybean, Water, Salt), Spring Onion (4%), Onion Puree, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Ginger Puree (3%), Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Sesame Oil, Garlic Puree, Ground Ginger, Chives, Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Gochujang Paste: Glucose Syrup, Water, White Miso (10%, Water, Soybean, Rice, Salt), Chilli Powder (8%), Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Kimchi Seasoning: Garlic (18%), Sugar, Paprika (17%), Sea Salt, Ginger, Chilli Flakes (7%), Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper (4%), Dill, Fennel Seed, Sunflower Oil, Dried Lemon Juice, Turmeric, Miso (1%, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Water, Koji Starter Culture), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Ready in 4 Easy Steps:
- 1 Season protein
- 2 Boil noodles
- 3 Stir-fry with sauce
- 4 Serve & enjoy
- Included in the kit:
- Korean BBQ Cooking Sauce
- Gochujang Cooking Paste
- Kimchi Seasoning
- Wholewheat Noodles
- Just add:
- Protein
- 2 x chicken breast, sliced / Plant-based protein of choice
- Vegetables
- 1 Pepper, sliced
- 1 Onion, sliced
- 150g Mushrooms, sliced Vegetables
- Ready in 4 Easy Steps
- 01 Season Protein
- In a bowl, mix the sliced chicken breast or plant-based protein with 1 tbsp oil and the Sosu Kimchi Seasoning.
- 02 Boil Noodles
- In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add the Sosu Wholewheat Noodles and stir with a fork to prevent the noodles from sticking together. Simmer for 5 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water.
- 03 Stir-Fry with Sauce
- In a large non-stick frying pan over medium/high heat, add the seasoned chicken, sliced vegetables and the Sosu Gochujang Cooking Paste (use half for milder spice). Stir fry for 5 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
- 04 Serve and Enjoy
- Lower the heat, add the cooked noodles and the Sosu Korean BBQ Cooking Sauce for a final 2 mins. Divide between two bowls and enjoy!
- All cooking appliances vary, these instructions are a guide.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Food UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
H.J. Heinz Food UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
212g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving when made according to recipe on pack
|Energy
|1106 kJ
|2122 kJ
|-
|261 kcal
|501 kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|3.9g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|51.0g
|65.0g
|- of which sugars
|16.0g
|24.0g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|7.8g
|Protein
|8.3g
|48.0g
|Salt
|1.7g
|2.0g
|-
|-
