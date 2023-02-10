Little's Coffee Rich Hazelnut 10 Capsules 55G

Amazing, better than the more well known brands!!
Absolutely love this flavour - by far the best taste I have ever had. Loving the new design too as used to find it hard to see on the shelves before - now you can't miss it!! More flavours please and would really like a decaf version so I can enjoy a cup in the evenings :)
Delicious!
So delicious! I wanted to try something a little different to juzsh up my morning coffee and this is just the thing. A little bit of sweetness and flavour without needing to add heaps of sugar and a LOAD cheaper than going to Costa.
Taste sooo good
I tried these capsules before, but it was in a tube. The new type box taste amazing!! It tastes like a proper hazelnut latte! Soo happy! Will buy again
Good flavoured coffee!
I love this coffee in capsules. Taken as an espresso shot is a little too strong for my taste. But it’s absolutely perfect when used in frothy milk as a cappuccino, it maintains the right strength with milk and the hazelnut flavour is just right, not over powering and not too subtle.