Tesco Finest Gold 80 Tea Bags 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal
Product Description
- 80 Black tea bags.
- Gold Blend tea is a blend of carefully selected, high quality black teas using tea sourced from East of the Rift Valley in Kenya, the verdant hills of Rwanda and the banks of the lush Brahmaputra valley in Assam. Kenyan tea brings a brightness and briskness to the cup, Rwandan is light with a smooth finish and Assam brings strength and body. The leaf grades chosen are ideally suited for teabags whether brewed in a pot or in a mug. The Rainforest Alliance stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
- A blend of carefully selected, high quality black teas for a distinctive rich and bright taste.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
How to make the perfect cup of tea:
- To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.
- Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.
- Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew.
- Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred.
Number of uses
80 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|5kJ / 1kcal
|10kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
