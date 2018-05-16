We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest Gold 80 Tea Bags 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Gold 80 Tea Bags 250G
£1.70
£NaN/null

Per 200ml

Energy
10kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • 80 Black tea bags.
  • Gold Blend tea is a blend of carefully selected, high quality black teas using tea sourced from East of the Rift Valley in Kenya, the verdant hills of Rwanda and the banks of the lush Brahmaputra valley in Assam. Kenyan tea brings a brightness and briskness to the cup, Rwandan is light with a smooth finish and Assam brings strength and body. The leaf grades chosen are ideally suited for teabags whether brewed in a pot or in a mug. The Rainforest Alliance stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
  • A blend of carefully selected, high quality black teas for a distinctive rich and bright taste.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea: 

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.
    2. Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.
    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew. 
    4. Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred. 

Number of uses

80 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal10kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
View all Everyday Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here