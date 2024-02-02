BFree Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Loaf 350g

Gluten Free Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Loaf

Artisan style loaf made with pumpkin and sunflower seeds and fortified with a blend of vitamins B, D and calcium. Delicious super soft loaf with pumpkin and sunflower seeds for extra texture with added vitamins and minerals and high in fibre, our way of helping you enjoy a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Vitamins B6 and D Contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Calcium Essential for the maintenance of normal teeth and bones. High in Fibre A gluten free diet can be hard to find fibre in so we wanted to give you a helping hand!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-049

Baked with goodness! With Added Vitamins B, Vitamin D, Calcium and Fibre Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 350G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Sunflower Seeds (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Psyllium Husk, Millet Flakes, Humectant (Glycerol), Brown Linseeds (1%), Golden Linseeds (1%), Yeast, Sugar, Poppy Seeds (1%), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Rice Protein, Maize Starch, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Vitamin Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Yeast (Yeast, Vitamin D Yeast), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin (B6), Folic Acid (B9)), Caramelised Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

May contain Sesame and Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 portions (2 slices approx. 58g)

Net Contents

350g ℮