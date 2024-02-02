We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
BFree Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Loaf 350g

BFree Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Loaf 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Gluten Free Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Loaf
Artisan style loaf made with pumpkin and sunflower seeds and fortified with a blend of vitamins B, D and calcium.Delicious super soft loaf with pumpkin and sunflower seeds for extra texture with added vitamins and minerals and high in fibre, our way of helping you enjoy a balanced and healthy lifestyle.Vitamins B6 and DContribute to the normal function of the immune system.CalciumEssential for the maintenance of normal teeth and bones.High in FibreA gluten free diet can be hard to find fibre in so we wanted to give you a helping hand!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-049
Baked with goodness!With Added Vitamins B, Vitamin D, Calcium and FibreGluten, Wheat & Dairy FreeVegan Friendly
Pack size: 350G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Sunflower Seeds (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Psyllium Husk, Millet Flakes, Humectant (Glycerol), Brown Linseeds (1%), Golden Linseeds (1%), Yeast, Sugar, Poppy Seeds (1%), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Rice Protein, Maize Starch, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Vitamin Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Yeast (Yeast, Vitamin D Yeast), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin (B6), Folic Acid (B9)), Caramelised Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

May contain Sesame and Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 portions (2 slices approx. 58g)

Net Contents

350g ℮

View all Breads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here