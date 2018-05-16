We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tassimo L'or. Latte Macchiato Pods 7 Pack 195.3G

image 1 of Tassimo L'or. Latte Macchiato Pods 7 Pack 195.3G
£4.80
£2.46/100g

295 ml

Energy
264kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ/

Product Description

  • 7 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 7 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar, for Coffee Based Drink.
  tassimo.com
  • This blend of velvety, rich and aromatic latte macchiato is a dreamy addition to your daily routine. L'OR was created in France in 1992, with the ambition to always offer the best coffee in the world. With every moment of pure coffee pleasure, you’ll experience a masterpiece in taste. Using the finest blends developed by our coffee artists, L’OR is passionate about creating an array of distinctive and delicious flavours. Tassimo coffee machines use Intellibrew™ Technology that recognizes your pod at the touch of a button, adjusts to the perfect size, temperature and intensity to create a perfect drink for you to enjoy. Tassimo is the result of when great brewers and great drinks come together. Bringing joy into your everyday moments, Tassimo creates coffee you'll love.
  • Bringing joy to everyday moments - Tassimo has a huge range for you to discover. Whether it’s a creamy latte, delicious cappuccino or intense espresso. We brew it perfectly at the touch of a button!
  • 7 x 7.4g Espresso
  • 7 x 20.5g (17.2ml) Latte Creamer
  • Coffee shop quality at home
  • L'OR Latte Macchiato Coffee Pods X7
  • Balance between velvety and creamy foam and the intensity of L'OR coffee
  • Pack size: 195.3G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (from Milk) (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (27%), Sugar, Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331), Flavouring (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

195.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**295 ml**295 ml/%*
Energy90kJ/264kJ/3%
-21kcal63kcal
Fat1.1 g3.2 g5%
of which saturates0.7 g2.1 g11%
Carbohydrate2.7 g7.9 g3%
of which sugars2.7 g7.9 g9%
Fibre0.1 g0.2 g-
Protein0.2 g0.6 g1%
Salt0.09 g0.27 g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**ready to consume---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best tassimo pods love them

5 stars

Best tassimo pods love them

