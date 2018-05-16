New
Mr Freeze Sugar Free Freeze Pops 20 X 45Ml
Product Description
- Assorted Flavour Freezepops with Sweetener.
- They are a perfect treat as part of a balanced diet
- Brrrrilliant frosty facts
- Walruses can hold their breath under water for up to 30 minutes and dive as deep as 79 metres.
- In the arctic snow falls for 7 months of the year.
- Take a look at our frosty world website with fun polls, quizzes, colouring in pages and more! Visit: www.mr-freezepops.co.uk
- Tropical, Lemonade, Strawberry, Cola, Raspberry
- Our Mr Freeze freezepops have been loved by children and adults for generations. Made with good stuff like
- Natural colours & flavours
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C006122
- Sugar Free
- Zero Sugar!
- Full of Flavour and Lots of Fun!
- Contains natural colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 900ML
- Sugar Free
- Zero Sugar!
Information
Ingredients
Water, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Cellulose Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus, Safflower, Lemon), Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Best before end: see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Freeze before consumption
Number of uses
Contains 20 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- Refresco,
- Citrus Grove,
- Side Ley,
- Kegworth,
- Derbys,
Return to
- Refresco,
- Citrus Grove,
- Side Ley,
- Kegworth,
- Derbys,
- DE74 2FJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
20 x 45ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|14 kJ/3 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.06g
