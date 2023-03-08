Little Freddie Organic Italian Tomato & Grains 1-4 Years 140G

Great italian tomato
Amazing tomato grain for my 1 YO baby he enjoyed if so much as its first time he tries something like this its a yes for us and will be purchasing again for sure
Organic Cooked Red Quinoa 23%, Organic Cooked Long Grain Rice 20%, Organic Cooked Bulgur Wheat (Gluten) 16%, Organic Cooked Green Lentils 11%, Organic Cooked White Quinoa 9%, Organic Tomatoes 7%, Organic Tomato Paste 7%, Organic Carrot 2%, Organic Red Pepper 2%, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2%, Organic Garlic Puree 1%, Organic Oregano 0.1%
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat, or heat
Do not reheat.
Hob
Instructions: Pan fry with a dash of water for 2-3mins.
Made in UK
1 Years
4 Years
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pouch
|Energy
|518kJ/123kcal
|726kJ/173kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates
|18.3g
|25.7g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|6.3g
|Protein
|4.6g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.02g
|Zinc
|0.65mg (16% of LRV†)
|0.91mg (22.8% of LRV†)
|†LRV = Labelling reference values for infants and young children
|-
|-
If damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat, return to us.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Amazing tomato grain for my 1 YO baby he enjoyed if so much as its first time he tries something like this its a yes for us and will be purchasing again for sure