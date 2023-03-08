We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Little Freddie Organic Italian Tomato & Grains 1-4 Years 140G

5(6)Write a review
Little Freddie Organic Italian Tomato & Grains 1-4 Years 140G
£1.80
£12.86/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked quinoa, rice, bulgur wheat and lentils with tomatoes, vegetables and herbs.
  • 0.52 kg CO2e per pouch - Climate Footprint with CARBONCLOUD.COM
  • To help you make an informed choice, we are leading the way by publishing our products' climate footprint with CarbonCloud.
  • Visit littlefreddie.com to find out how.
  • Make cooking at home easier with our Italian Tomato Grains.
  • High-protein quinoa, high-fibre bulgur wheat, rice and lentils come together to create a nutritionally dense multigrain base tailored for toddlers.
  • Simple yet classic Italian flavours of our vine-ripened cherry tomatoes with the caramelised sweetness of garlic marry well with the savoury grains and lentils. Our Italian tomatoes are slowly ripened under the Mediterranean sun and pureed within hours of harvest to retain their sweet flavour.
  • A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil from sunny Spain brings the final dish together as the perfect accompaniment to meat, fish or simply enjoyed on its own. We add a combination of red pepper and nourishing carrot to make this delicate recipe 1 of their 5 a day.
  • With no added salt or sugar, these grains are perfect as a nutritious side dish, base of a main meal with meat or veg, or simply enjoyed on its own topped with sauce. Suitable for kids aged 1-4 years. Heat up in 60 seconds or enjoy cold. Serves 1 as a main meal or 2 as a side dish.
  • All of our recipes are developed alongside our registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert to ensure they are as nutritionally complete as they are delicious.
  • 1 of their 5 a day, source of protein, high in fibre, source of zinc, vegetarian.
  • We want to become a business that gives more than it takes.
  • - We are the UK's only carbon negative baby food brand.
  • - Our packaging is 100% recyclable. Recycle your pouch, grains & finger food packaging using our prepaid recycling bags at littlefreddie.com.
  • - We are leading the way by publishing our products’ climate footprint with CarbonCloud. This number shows how much CO2e is emitted when creating this product (from farm to shelf), helping you make an informed choice.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture, UK/non-UK Agriculture
  • Heat in 60 seconds or ready to eat
  • Organic
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • No Added Salt or Sugar
  • Quinoa - source of protein
  • Bulgur wheat - high in fibre
  • Lentils - source of zinc
  • Pack size: 140G
  • No Added Salt or Sugar
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • Source of zinc

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cooked Red Quinoa 23%, Organic Cooked Long Grain Rice 20%, Organic Cooked Bulgur Wheat (Gluten) 16%, Organic Cooked Green Lentils 11%, Organic Cooked White Quinoa 9%, Organic Tomatoes 7%, Organic Tomato Paste 7%, Organic Carrot 2%, Organic Red Pepper 2%, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2%, Organic Garlic Puree 1%, Organic Oregano 0.1%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat, or heat
Do not reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Pan fry with a dash of water for 2-3mins.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ways to enjoy
  • Speedy meal
  • Add peppers, cucumber and crumbled feta cheese.
  • Mini meatballs
  • Top with mini meatballs and tomato sauce for an easy lunch or dinner.
  • Age Guidance: Suitable for children happily eating solid foods. 70g/half pack portion for smaller appetites or 140g/full pack for older, hungrier kids. Supervise child when eating.

Warnings

  • If damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat, return to us.

Name and address

  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Return to

  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Lower age limit

1 Years

Upper age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pouch
Energy518kJ/123kcal726kJ/173kcal
Fat2.5g3.5g
of which saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrates18.3g25.7g
of which sugars2.3g3.2g
Fibre4.5g6.3g
Protein4.6g6.4g
Salt0.02g0.02g
Zinc0.65mg (16% of LRV†)0.91mg (22.8% of LRV†)
†LRV = Labelling reference values for infants and young children--

Safety information

If damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat, return to us.

View all Stage 4 (12+ months)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great italian tomato

5 stars

Amazing tomato grain for my 1 YO baby he enjoyed if so much as its first time he tries something like this its a yes for us and will be purchasing again for sure

Amazing