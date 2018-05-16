Tesco Plant Chef Italian Style No-Meatball Tray Bake 510G

1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ / 147kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned broad bean protein and vegetable balls in a tomato sauce topped with roasted vegetables and a herb crumb.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Bean and herb packed balls in a rich tomato sauce, with a herb crumb
- Pack size: 510G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Meat-Free Balls (39%) [Reconstituted Broad Bean Protein, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Butter Beans, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Maize Flour, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Oil, Yeast Extract, Pea Fibre, Onion, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beta-Carotene), Basil, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Beetroot Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Oregano Leaves, Sugar, Spices, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Flavouring], Water, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Onion, Rice Flour, Olive Oil, Concentrated Apple Juice, Roasted Chickpeas, Smoked Paprika, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sundried Tomatoes, Potato Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Thyme, Parsley, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Black Pepper, Oregano, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Rosemary, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Cover tray with foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove foil lid, cook in the oven for a further 20-25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
510g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (235g**)
|Energy
|613kJ / 147kcal
|1440kJ / 345kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|17.6g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|29.4g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|10.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.63g
|1.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 510g typically weighs 470g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
