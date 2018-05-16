We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Meridian Energy Release Smooth Peanut Butter 160G

£2.20
£1.38/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth peanut butter with oat fibre
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • At Meridian, we've boosted your favourite smooth peanut butter with oat fibre, vitamins and minerals to help convert nutrients into vital energy.
  • Biotin, Copper and Manganese contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • No Palm Oil Ever!
  • Plant Based Protein
  • Full of Goodness
  • We Don't Fly Our Ingredients
  • Deliciously good in smoothies or on porridge
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 160G
Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Skins On (93%), Oat Fibre (4%), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before end: See lid.Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Made in the UK with non-UK Peanuts

Number of uses

1 x 20g portion is a source of Copper, Manganese and Biotin (B7)

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • GL3 4FE.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy (kJ)2613523
Energy (kcal)631126
Fat (g)5110
of which saturates (g)8.41.7
Carbohydrate (g)112
of which sugars (g)3.80.8
Fibre (g)8.71.7
Protein (g)275
Salt (g)<0.010
Vitamins & Minerals%NRV
Biotin (B7)60µg 120%
Copper0.78mg 78%
Manganese1.7mg 85%
%NRV: % of the Nutrient Reference Values--
1 x 20g portion is a source of Copper, Manganese and Biotin (B7)--
