Meridian Energy Release Smooth Peanut Butter 160G

Product Description
- Smooth peanut butter with oat fibre
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- At Meridian, we've boosted your favourite smooth peanut butter with oat fibre, vitamins and minerals to help convert nutrients into vital energy.
- Biotin, Copper and Manganese contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- No Palm Oil Ever!
- Plant Based Protein
- Full of Goodness
- We Don't Fly Our Ingredients
- Deliciously good in smoothies or on porridge
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 160G
- Biotin, copper and manganese contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts Skins On (93%), Oat Fibre (4%), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end: See lid.Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.
Produce of
Made in the UK with non-UK Peanuts
Number of uses
1 x 20g portion is a source of Copper, Manganese and Biotin (B7)
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- GL3 4FE.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1,
- Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
Return to
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- GL3 4FE.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1,
- Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy (kJ)
|2613
|523
|Energy (kcal)
|631
|126
|Fat (g)
|51
|10
|of which saturates (g)
|8.4
|1.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11
|2
|of which sugars (g)
|3.8
|0.8
|Fibre (g)
|8.7
|1.7
|Protein (g)
|27
|5
|Salt (g)
|<0.01
|0
|Vitamins & Minerals
|%NRV
|Biotin (B7)
|60µg 120%
|Copper
|0.78mg 78%
|Manganese
|1.7mg 85%
|%NRV: % of the Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
|1 x 20g portion is a source of Copper, Manganese and Biotin (B7)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.