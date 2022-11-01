Oxo Beef Onion & Rosemary Stock Pot 4 Pack 80G

Each 100ml of pre-prepared stock contains
- Energy
- 26kJ
-
- 6kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.66g
- 11%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Concentrated Beef Stock
- Find us at: oxo.co.uk
- Drawing on over 100 years of stock perfection, OXO Rich Beef with Rosemary & Onion Stock Pots are here to take mealtimes to the next level. Made with a quality blend of real meat juices, vegetables, herbs and seasoning, our small but mighty-delicious rich beef stock pots are bursting with flavour. Simply dissolve in 500ml boiling water to create a quick beef stock, or melt and stir straight into your cooking, releasing bold flavours and filling the kitchen with rich aromas. Transform dishes like warming stews, rich casseroles and spicy beef ramen into unforgettable family favourites with deeper, richer flavours.
- Have you tried our other delicious stock pots?
- OXO Red Wine
- OXO Succulent Chicken
- Cross Grain Symbol - GB-178-005
- OXO trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- OXO 4 Rich Beef with Rosemary & Onion Stock Pots
- With real meat juices for authentic taste
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours and flavours
- Dissolve in boiling water or melt and stir in whilst cooking
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Iodised Salt, Beef Stock (5%) (Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Beef Stock (Beef Extract, Beef Bone Stock, Water), Salt), Natural Onion Flavouring, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Dried Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Rosemary, Ground Thyme, Salt, Natural Rosemary Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days. This product can crystallise - it's a natural process which doesn't impact on the product quality.
Preparation and Usage
- Dissolve in 500ml boiling water (or 750ml for a lighter stock)
- Alternatively simply melt & stir in while cooking.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 20 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 374342 Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.
- Or write Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Phone 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (100ml) as prepared
|Energy
|647kJ/154kcal
|26kJ/6kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.5g
|0.9g
|of which Sugars
|6.3g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|16.40g
|0.66g
