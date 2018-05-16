New
Nuts About Nature 100% Almond Butter Smooth 340G
Product Description
- 100% Smooth Almond Butter
- Made from Nothing but Almonds
- Source of Protein
- Source of Fiber
- Contains only Naturally Occurring Sugars
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
100% Almonds
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and other Nuts.
Storage
For best before end date: See side jar.Store in a cool dry place, ideally in the fridge for less stirring
Preparation and Usage
- Oil separation is natural. Simply stir back together.
Number of uses
Contains Approximately 23 Portions
Name and address
- Millies,
- Havenstraat 62,
- 7005 AG,
- Doetinchem,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Millies,
- Havenstraat 62,
- 7005 AG,
- Doetinchem,
- The Netherlands.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|2606 kJ
|391 kJ
|-
|630 kcal
|94 kcal
|Fat
|53.5 g
|8,0 g
|Of which Saturates
|4.4 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2 g
|0.9 g
|Of which Sugars
|4.0 g
|0.6 g
|Fibre
|8.6 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|26.6 g
|4.0 g
|Salt
|0.00 g
|0.00 g
|-
|-
