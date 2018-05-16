We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuts About Nature 100% Almond Butter Smooth 340G

£4.50
£1.32/100g

Product Description

  • 100% Smooth Almond Butter
  • Made from Nothing but Almonds
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fiber
  • Contains only Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Pack size: 340G
Information

Ingredients

100% Almonds

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and other Nuts.

Storage

For best before end date: See side jar.Store in a cool dry place, ideally in the fridge for less stirring

Preparation and Usage

  • Oil separation is natural. Simply stir back together.

Number of uses

Contains Approximately 23 Portions

Name and address

  • Millies,
  • Havenstraat 62,
  • 7005 AG,
  • Doetinchem,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy2606 kJ391 kJ
-630 kcal94 kcal
Fat53.5 g8,0 g
Of which Saturates4.4 g0.7 g
Carbohydrate6.2 g0.9 g
Of which Sugars4.0 g0.6 g
Fibre8.6 g1.3 g
Protein26.6 g4.0 g
Salt0.00 g0.00 g
Contains Approximately 23 Portions--
