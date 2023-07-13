Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Serum Face & Body Spf 50 125Ml

G/A/S SENS ADV SERUM FACE & BODY SPF50 125ML

Very High Protection: With immediate very high SPF 50+ protection against UVB, UVA & long UVA, our face & body serum helps prevent short & long-term skin damages even on the most exposed zones (neck, chest, arms). Instant Skin Barrier Protection: Sensitive advance serum formula, with Ceramide, creates a protective network on skin against UV and instantly protects skin barrier function. Easy Application: Our innovative serum has an on/ off dosing system for precise application on face & body. The fluid texture spreads easily for comfortable application on the most delicate and sensitive skin. Suitable for Sensitive Skin: Tested under dermatological control, our fragrance-free sunscreen serum is suitable for sensitive skin, and also for sun-allergic & reactive skin. Our formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Approved by Cruelty Free International: All Garnier products globally are approved by Cruelty Free International, under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Discover Garnier Ambre Solaire's New Sensitive Advanced Serum for face and body, with immediate very high SPF 50+ protection against UVB, UVA & long UVA. Our serum helps prevent short & long-term skin damages even on the most exposed zones (neck, chest, arms). The formula provides instant skin barrier protection for face and body. It's hypoallergenic, and water-resistant. Our Sensitive Advanced serum is non-greasy and non-sticky. For a nude skin feel with no white marks. Tested under dermatological control, our fragrance-free sunscreen serum is suitable for sensitive skin, and also for sun-allergic & reactive skin. Our formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Instant Skin Barrier Protection: Sensitive advance serum formula, with Ceramide, creates a protective network on skin against UV and instantly protects skin barrier function. Our innovative serum has an on/ off dosing system for precise application on face & body. The fluid texture spreads easily for comfortable application on the most delicate and sensitive skin. Perfect for use on exposed zones that are prone to sunburn (neck, chest, arms). Strict Formulation Charter: Our Sensitive Advanced Serum: - has very high 50+ SPF protection - protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA - is tested under dermatological control - is hypoallergenic - has no fragrance. All Garnier products globally are approved by Cruelty Free International, under the Leaping Bunny Programme. The tube is made of 38% recycled plastic.

Discover Garnier Ambre Solaire's New Sensitive Advanced Serum for face and body, with immediate very high SPF 50+ protection against UVB, UVA & long UVA. Our sunscreen serum helps prevent short & long-term skin damages even on the most exposed zones (neck, chest, arms). The formula provides instant skin barrier protection for face and body. It's hypoallergenic, and water-resistant. Tested under dermatological control, our fragrance-free sunscreen serum is suitable for sensitive skin, and also for sun-allergic & reactive skin. Our formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. All Garnier products globally are approved by Cruelty Free International, under the Leaping Bunny Programme.

Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

2071523, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Pentylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Triazone, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Oryza Sativa Cera / Rice Bran Wax, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Triethanolamine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Palmitic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Myristic Acid, Ceramide NP, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Glyceryl Stearate, (F.I.L. Z70015752/1)

Preparation and Usage