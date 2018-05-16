Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Snacks 6 X 13G

Each inner pack contains:
- Energy
- 290kJ
-
- 69kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290 kJ
Product Description
- Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puffs
- - Cheetos snacks are the much-loved treats that are fun for everyone!
- - Flamin' Hot flavoured corns snacks that are baked not fried
- - Family favourites, great for lunch and snacking
- - 69 calories per pack
- - No artificial preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Much loved snacks born in the USA
- Cheetos is a registered trademark © 2021
- 69kcal 290kJ per pack
- Baked not fried
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 78G
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Malic Acid), Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Garlic Powder, Soya Derivatives, Wheat Derivatives, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Barley, Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Cheetos,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Cheetos,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm,
- Cheetos Consumer Care,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Cheetos,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
6 x 13g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 13g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|290 kJ
|2232 kJ
|-
|69 kcal (3%*)
|534 kcal
|Fat
|3.9 g (6%*)
|30.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g (2%*)
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8 g
|60 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g (<1%*)
|4.0 g
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.25 g (4%*)
|1.93 g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
