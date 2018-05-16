We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Snacks 6 X 13G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cheetos Puffs Flamin' Hot Snacks 6 X 13G
£1.25
£1.61/100g

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
290kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

high

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 290 kJ

Product Description

  • Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puffs
  • - Cheetos snacks are the much-loved treats that are fun for everyone!
  • - Flamin' Hot flavoured corns snacks that are baked not fried
  • - Family favourites, great for lunch and snacking
  • - 69 calories per pack
  • - No artificial preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Much loved snacks born in the USA
  • Cheetos is a registered trademark © 2021
  • 69kcal 290kJ per pack
  • Baked not fried
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Malic Acid), Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Garlic Powder, Soya Derivatives, Wheat Derivatives, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Barley, Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Cheetos,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Cheetos,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm,
  • Cheetos Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Cheetos,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy290 kJ2232 kJ
-69 kcal (3%*)534 kcal
Fat3.9 g (6%*)30.0 g
of which saturates0.3 g (2%*)2.5 g
Carbohydrate7.8 g60 g
of which sugars0.5 g (<1%*)4.0 g
Fibre0.1 g1.1 g
Protein0.7 g5.5 g
Salt0.25 g (4%*)1.93 g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here