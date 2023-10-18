We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tefal Titanium Force Frypan 32Cm

TEFAL TITANIUM FORCE FRYPAN 32CM
If you’re looking for a pan that’s going to give you superb non-stick for years, is durably made and turns outdelicious results whatever you want to cook – you’ve found it. Tefal Titanium Force has the UK’s longest lastingnon-stick coating*. The Thermo-Signal is our clearest ever way to indicate that the pan is at the right temperatureto start cooking. Titanium Force pans are compatible with all hobs exclduing induction. It’s made to Tefal’sexacting standards using our 100% safe PFOA, lead and cadmium-free materials.*Among non-stick pans v. top 5 competitors’ best sellers, in volumes, based on abrasion test, independent data2022.
Uk’s Longest Lasting Non-Stick* Tefal Titanium Force Pots & Pans have the UK’s longest lasting non-stick coating* made with titanium non-stick technology, giving you a pan that is made to last! * Among non-stick pans v. top 5 competitors’ best sellers, in volumes, based on abrasion test, independent data 2022100% safe non-stick coating 0% PFOA, 0% lead, 0% cadmium* * Stricter controls than those required by current food contact regulations. No lead no cadmium (no Pb no Cd) means no intentional addition of Pb and Cd in the coatings. No migration at a level of 0.005 mg/kg.THERMO-SIGNAL™ THERMO-SIGNAL™ technology indicates the ideal starting cooking temperature to guarantee perfect texture, colour and taste for delicious full-flavored meals every day

