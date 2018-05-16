New
Wall's Cheddar & Pickle Cheese Rolls 220G
Product Description
- A blend of mature Cheddar cheese, medium fat soft cheese, red Leicester cheese and pickle filling in puff pastry.
- Time for a Wall's?
- This is just the ticket. Creamy Cheddar cheese, powered up with a hit of tangy pickle and wrapped in 64 layers of deliciously crisp puff pastry. Hot or cold, this is the pick-me-up you just can't put down. Ready for whenever you need a feel-good moment. So, tuck in and enjoy - there's always time for Wall's!
- Creamy Cheddar Cheese Rolls with Tangy Pickle
- Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, Pickle (13%) (Carrot, Swede, Onion, Cauliflower, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Tomato Purée, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Apple Pulp, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colours (Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Herbs and Spices (Onion Powder, Ginger, Salt, Cloves, Nutmeg, Rapeseed Oil, Cardamom Extract, Bay Extract)), Palm Oil, Coloured Mature Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Beta Carotene)), Salted Medium Fat Soft Cheese (5%) (Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sea Salt), Water, Whole Milk, Onion, Dried Potato, Cheddar Cheese (1.5%) (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (1.5%) (Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Beta Carotene)), Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our pastries can be enjoyed hot or cold, but for the best tasting experience, heat in the oven.
Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
190°C / Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5, 15-18 Mins
Ensure food is piping hot before serving. All appliances vary - these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Wall's Pastry,
- PO Box 9111,
- Poole,
- BH15 2AS.
Return to
- Please contact
- Wall's Pastry,
- PO Box 9111,
- Poole,
- BH15 2AS.
- Feedback@Walls-Pastry.co.uk
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g Roll
|Ref. Intake Per 55g Roll
|Energy
|1228 kJ
|675 kJ
|8%
|-
|293 kcal
|161 kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|7.5g
|10%
|of which Saturates
|7.1g
|3.9g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|34.0g
|18.7g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|2.8g
|3%
|Protein
|7.7g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.79g
|0.43g
|7%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
