St Moriz Professional Self Tan Remover Pads 60

St MORIZ PROF SELF TAN REMOVER PADS 60

Wipe tan away unwanted tan or tanning mistakes (let's be honest we all make them!) with our biodegradable Self-Tan Remover Pads. The liquid-soaked pads can be used to swiftly remove excess tan in unwanted places during the tanning process or after development to leave you with the perfect tan, in all in the right places.

St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand.

Removes Unwanted Tan Corrects Tanning Mistakes Non Abrasive Biodegradable Pads The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Dermatologically Tested Cruelty Free International Vegan Friendly

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Urea, Glycerin, Ethoxydiglycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Bicarbonate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate

Net Contents

60 x Pads

Preparation and Usage