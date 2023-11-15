Glade Automatic Spray Refill Eucalyptus & Lavender 269ml

GLADE AUTOMATIC SPRAY EUCALYPTUS & LAV REF 269ML

Let good times bloom with Glade air freshener automatic refill Eucalyptus & Lavender. Glade uses TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean. Tell your story with air this scent diffuser and enjoy up to 2 months of fragrance. Boost the fragrance of any room with notes of French lavender, soothing aloe, and violet petals. Switch things up with some flower power and fragrance infused with essential oils. Experience fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 min for a timed fragrance release, for the confidence your room is always inviting. Simply squeeze the ribs on the side, while pulling the sides of the holder apart and insert the Glade automatic spray refill. Set it and forget it for up to 60 days of gentle fragrance mist! Glade's automatic air freshener is made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

Pack size: 269ML

Net Contents

269ml ℮

Preparation and Usage