Glade Automatic Spray Refill Eucalyptus & Lavender 269ml

Glade Automatic Spray Refill Eucalyptus & Lavender 269ml

GLADE AUTOMATIC SPRAY EUCALYPTUS & LAV REF 269ML
Let good times bloom with Glade air freshener automatic refill Eucalyptus & Lavender. Glade uses TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean. Tell your story with air this scent diffuser and enjoy up to 2 months of fragrance. Boost the fragrance of any room with notes of French lavender, soothing aloe, and violet petals. Switch things up with some flower power and fragrance infused with essential oils. Experience fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 min for a timed fragrance release, for the confidence your room is always inviting. Simply squeeze the ribs on the side, while pulling the sides of the holder apart and insert the Glade automatic spray refill. Set it and forget it for up to 60 days of gentle fragrance mist! Glade's automatic air freshener is made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Tell your story with air and enjoy up to 2 months of fragrance with Glade automatic spray air freshener Glade uses a TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean Discover Glade automatic refill which has fragrance infused with essential oils made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes Switch things up with some flower power and boost the fragrance of any room with Glade battery operated air freshener Eucalyptus & Lavender with notes of French lavender, soothing aloe, and violet petals; Feel the perfect harmony with a fresh burst of air freshener spray every 9, 18 or 36 min for a timed fragrance release
Pack size: 269ML

Net Contents

269ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Set timer: choose 1 of 3 settings (9,18 or 36 min) to select how often you would like your fragrance. Press the button on the back for an extra burst of freshness anytime you want it. Lasts up to 60 Days based on 36 min setting. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not re-charge. Do not open battery or dispose in fire. May explode, leak or cause damage. Use "AA" battery only.

