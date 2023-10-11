STMT POSITIVITY JOURNALING SET

- This 70-sheet spiral-bound journal is filled with positive prompts, space to reflect, habit trackers, bullet journaling, and more — all designed to help you make your dreams a reality. - 6 brush markers, 10 gel pens, 3 magnetic bookmarks, 3 rolls of vibrant tape, 3 sticky note pads, 3 sticker sheets, and more — this journaling set comes equipped with over 1500 stationery essentials to help you express yourself freely & get creative! From mindful moments to thankful thoughts, the STMT D.I.Y. Positivity Journaling Set will empower you to embrace each month, week, and day with a grateful heart! This journaling set doesn't just come with over 1500 stationery essentials — it's designed to be treasured, so you can define and break down your goals, refresh and renew, and maintain a positive mindset! Fill in the habit trackers to build healthy routines, tell visual stories through bullet journaling or create weekly action plans to incorporate into your everyday life — then take time to be kind to your mind and reflect on the things you're grateful for. Add the good vibes with stickers that'll remind you to dream and choose joy — or use them to transform your journal into an agenda. Write love notes to yourself using 3 different sticky note pads, and make the important stuff pop with magnetic bookmarks. Create and uncover a golden world with scratch art sheets using the provided stylus to reveal the magic hidden underneath. The power to make a positive change in your life is in your hands, but the STMT D.I.Y. Positivity Journaling Set has the inspiration you need to get there! It's perfect for anyone ages 8 and up.

Learn how to create your own happiness with the STMT D.I.Y. Positivity Journaling Set!

Recommended for ages 8 and up

8 Years