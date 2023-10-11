We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Stmt Positivity Journaling Set
image 1 of Stmt Positivity Journaling Setimage 2 of Stmt Positivity Journaling Setimage 3 of Stmt Positivity Journaling Set

Stmt Positivity Journaling Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£16.00

£16.00/each

STMT POSITIVITY JOURNALING SET
- This 70-sheet spiral-bound journal is filled with positive prompts, space to reflect, habit trackers, bullet journaling, and more — all designed to help you make your dreams a reality.- 6 brush markers, 10 gel pens, 3 magnetic bookmarks, 3 rolls of vibrant tape, 3 sticky note pads, 3 sticker sheets, and more — this journaling set comes equipped with over 1500 stationery essentials to help you express yourself freely & get creative!From mindful moments to thankful thoughts, the STMT D.I.Y. Positivity Journaling Set will empower you to embrace each month, week, and day with a grateful heart! This journaling set doesn't just come with over 1500 stationery essentials — it's designed to be treasured, so you can define and break down your goals, refresh and renew, and maintain a positive mindset! Fill in the habit trackers to build healthy routines, tell visual stories through bullet journaling or create weekly action plans to incorporate into your everyday life — then take time to be kind to your mind and reflect on the things you're grateful for. Add the good vibes with stickers that'll remind you to dream and choose joy — or use them to transform your journal into an agenda. Write love notes to yourself using 3 different sticky note pads, and make the important stuff pop with magnetic bookmarks. Create and uncover a golden world with scratch art sheets using the provided stylus to reveal the magic hidden underneath. The power to make a positive change in your life is in your hands, but the STMT D.I.Y. Positivity Journaling Set has the inspiration you need to get there! It's perfect for anyone ages 8 and up.
Learn how to create your own happiness with the STMT D.I.Y. Positivity Journaling Set!

Preparation and Usage

Recommended for ages 8 and up

Lower age limit

8 Years
View all Notebooks & Diaries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here