STMT DIY WATERCOLOUR PAINT PORTFOLIO

- Whether you're already an experienced watercolor artist or this is your first time exploring the art form, the STMT D.I.Y. Watercolor Paint Portfolio comes with the essentials you need to discover the wonder of watercolors — including an 8-color watercolor palette, a paintbrush, fine-tip markers, and a 48-page watercolor paint pad. - Open up the included 24-page watercolor pad and get inspired — let your creativity flow on any of the blank pages, or paint the pre-printed designs to make them your own. Don't worry about the colors bleeding through the pages — the STMT watercolor painting pad is designed exclusively for watercolor paints! - Add a bit of water to the green, blue, gold, silver, orange, coral, purple, or yellow paints in the palette, swirl the brush around in the paint, then start creating — use more water for lighter, pastel colors and less water for vibrant, opaque hues! Your next creative adventure begins with the STMT D.I.Y. Watercolor Paint Portfolio! Complete with a premium watercolor paint pad, 8 watercolor paint tubes, 3 fine-tip markers, and a project inspiration guide to help get you started, this specially curated painting kit has everything you need to embrace your creativity. Discover the wonder of watercolors as you use the provided paintbrush to bring every page in your painting pad to life — whether you go freehand on the blank pages or make the pre-printed designs your own, the STMT painting pad is designed exclusively for watercolor paints, so the pages won't distort and the colors won't bleed once you put paintbrush to paper. Let your creativity flow — use the fine-tip markers to add all kinds of dreamy embellishments to your designs. The STMT D.I.Y. Watercolor Paint Portfolio puts an inspiring twist on traditional journaling or DIY watercolor kits that'll awaken your inner artist — it's perfect for any creative ages 8 and up!

Preparation and Usage

Recommended for ages 8 and up

Lower age limit

8 Years