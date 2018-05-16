We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G
£2.60
£6.50/kg

½ of a pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced potatoes in a milk, cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Slices of potato in a rich British cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese. Our British potatoes are cooked in a rich, creamy sauce, then topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (7%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (159g**)
Energy538kJ / 129kcal856kJ / 205kcal
Fat8.1g12.8g
Saturates5.2g8.3g
Carbohydrate10.7g17.0g
Sugars2.4g3.8g
Fibre0.8g1.3g
Protein3.0g4.8g
Salt0.56g0.89g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 318g.--
