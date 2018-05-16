New
Blue Dragon Wok Ready Chilli Noodles 300G
Product Description
- Wok Ready Wheat Noodles with Chilli
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fire your passion for food
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Ready in 2 minutes
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Chilli Powder (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soy, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in China with local or imported wheat flour
Preparation and Usage
- We sometimes add freshly chopped red chillies and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds for extra flavour.
- Serves 2
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Blue Dragon Chilli Wok-Ready Noodles
- Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli and Garlic Stir Fry Sauce
- 300g beef steak or tofu, sliced
- Handful of baby corn
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- Handful of Pak Choi, sliced
- Tear: Open the noodles by tearing along the top of the packet
- Heat: Heat your wok over a high heat and add your protein and veg. Stir fry until cooked through
- Stir-fry: Add your wok-ready noodles along with your sauce, stir fry for 1-2 minutes or until heated through.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|598 kJ/141 kcal
|897 kJ/212 kcal
|Fat
|1.3 g
|2.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|37 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre
|3.5 g
|5.2 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|9.1 g
|Salt
|0.30 g
|0.45 g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.