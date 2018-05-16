Product Description
- PURA ECO BABY WIPES 70 X 6 PACK
- Read our full story at mypura.com
- Proud to be a carbon neutral business.
- carbon neutral pura
- British Skin Foundation
- 90%* of wipes contain plastic. Wait, what?!
- It's true. They can also last over 100 years in landfill. We were as gobsmacked as you. So we decided to change things, with 100% plastic-free, biodegradable and compostable wipes made from biodegradable plant fibres - gentle on skin, gentle on the planet, tough on everything else. And they're just one of the eco-friendly products in our range. Meaning you can care for the environment just by caring for your family. Easy. Just like eco should be. Because, call us crazy, but we believe baby wipes shouldn't outlive babies.
- *90% of the 11 billion wipes sold in the UK each year, BBC 'War on Plastic' 2019.
- Guy, Abi & Ezra
- 6 packs x 70 wipes
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C108515, www.fsc.org
- Made from biodegradable plant fibres
- Suitable for Eczema prone skin
- AllergyUK - Allergy Friendly Product
- Plastic free wipe - Yes
- Biodegradable wipe - Yes
- Compostable wipe - Yes
- 99% Water and organic aloe vera
- No perfume, alcohol or chlorine
- 100% Plastic free wipe
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Take a wet wipe, then reseal the pack to stop the rest becoming dry wipes. Clean faces, bottoms, dribble stains, lunch off the wall etc, then pop the wipe in the bin. Not the loo. We have a whole other wipe for that.
Warnings
- Babies sometimes try to eat wipes, so keep them out of reach.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- 3 Worley Court,
- Bolesworth Road,
- Tattenhall,
- Cheshire,
- UK,
- CH3 9HW.
Return to
- Get in touch: hello@mypura.com
- 3 Worley Court,
- Bolesworth Road,
- Tattenhall,
- Cheshire,
- UK,
- CH3 9HW.
- mypura.com
Net Contents
420 x Baby Wipes
Safety information
Babies sometimes try to eat wipes, so keep them out of reach.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.