Mazzetti Family Choice Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml
Product Description
- Mazzetti Family Choice Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml
- This Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is matured in wooden barrels.
- Acidity 6%
- Family Choice
- Everyday Use
- Perfect for Salad
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Cooked Grape Must
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- A.M. S.p.A.,
- Via Pertini 440,
- 41032 Cavezzo (MO),
- Italy.
- Acetum (UK) Ltd,
- Acetum (UK) Ltd,
- 10 Grosvenor Street,
- London.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|481 kJ
|-
|/ 113 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|- of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|23 g
|- of which Sugars
|22 g
|Protein
|1.0 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
