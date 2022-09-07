Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff With Rice 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 636kJ / 152kcal
Product Description
- Marinated beef in a single cream, mushroom, white wine and brandy sauce with long grain and wild rice.
- Braising our beef makes it meltingly tender and exactly the right texture for a classic stroganoff sauce. Our experts use smoky paprika, single cream and crème fraîche to create a fresh flavour, with a generous splash of oak barrel matured French brandy for richness and depth. Rice and roasted mushrooms round out the dish.
- Slow cooked beef in a classic cream sauce made with paprika and French brandy.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice], Cooked Beef (24%) [Beef, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Onion Juice Concentrate], Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Mushroom (6%), Onion, Whole Milk, White Wine, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Brandy, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef Extract, Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Flour, Beef Gelatine, Mustard Bran, Sugar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel), Mushroom Powder, Turmeric Powder, Pimento Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 5 mins
Heat on full power (800W/900W) 3 minutes.
Peel back film, add 1 tsp of water to the rice and stir.
Cover and reheat for a further (800W) 2 mins 30 secs / (900W) 2 mins.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (345g**)
|Energy
|636kJ / 152kcal
|2194kJ / 523kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|10.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|52.5g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.9g
|Protein
|8.8g
|30.5g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 345g.
|-
|-
