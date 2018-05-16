Product Description
- Courvoisier Vs Cognac 350Ml
- Discover the joy of Courvoisier with our signature VS Cognac. Delicate flavours of spring blooms meet notes of apple, pear and grapefruit, effortlessly complemented by a smooth and fresh oaky finish. It can be drank neat, but makes an exuberant addition to long drinks. This blended cognac is a vivid marriage of Fins Bois, Bons Bois and Petite Champagne for the perfect combination of subtlety and complexity. This meticulously blended cognac is an authentic invitation to experience Cognac in blossom, and taste the heritage of Jarnac, the special place we are proud to call home.
- A lively blend of youthful and aged cognacs, Courvoisier VS has an intriguing balanced taste. Expect delicate flavours of spring blossoms with a hint of ripe orchard fruits such as apple and pear, with the juicy tang of grapefruit. These fruity and floral flavours lead into a smooth, fresh and oaky finish.
- A joyful introduction to Cognac in blossom, Courvoisier VS can be sipped by itself or mixed into a cocktail. Try it in a Courvoisier Gala, which draws out the zingy citrus notes of the spirit. Simply mix 50ml of Courvoisier VS with 130ml of San Pellegrino Lemon or Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade. Fill a highball glass with ice, add your cognac and top with the mixer. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a raspberry.
- From the Most Awarded Cognac House* *Based on 20 Top Spirits Competitions since 2019
- Courvoisier is intended to be enjoyed joyfully, warmly and always in moderation. Learn more about at drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 35CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Courvoisier,
- 2 Place Du Château,
- 16200 Jarnac,
- France.
Distributor address
- Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle Street,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ,
- Scotland,
Return to
- www.courvoisier.com
- Beam Suntory UK Ltd,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle Street,
- Glasgow,
- G21 150 Scotland,
- UK.
Net Contents
350ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving:
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|235 kJ / 56 kcal
|938 kJ / 224 kcal
|Serving Size: 25ml
|-
|-
