Brewdog Alcohol Free Beer Mixed Pack 8X330ml

Product Description
- Alcohol Free Beer.
- BrewDog is the world's first
- Carbon
- Negative
- Brewery
- We're Carbon Negative
- For every beer we make, we remove twice as much CO₂ from the air as we emit.
- We're Planting Trees
- Trees are nature's carbon killers so we created the Lost Forest where we will be planting millions and millions of trees.
- Cheers to You
- By drinking these beers
- You're having a positive impact on the planet.
- Discover More...brewdog.com/tomorrow
- Brewed in Ellon
- Enjoyed Worldwide
- Pack size: 2640ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store Cold.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
Net Contents
8 x 330ml ℮
- Punk AF x 2
- Nanny State x 2
- Hazy AF x 2
- Elvis AF x 2
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lactose (Milk), Mated Barley, Hops, Yeast, Malted Oats, Malted Wheat, Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|63/15
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(Of which Saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|3.0g
|(Of which Sugars)
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lactose (Milk), Malted Barley, Hops, Malted Oats, Malted Wheat, Yeast, Grapefruit and Orange Flavouring, Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|35/8
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(Of which Saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|2.0g
|(Of which Sugars)
|1.6g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Malted Wheat, Yeast, Malted Rye
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|27/6
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(Of which Saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|1.2g
|(Of which Sugars)
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lactose (Milk), Hops, Malted Barley, Yeast, Malted Wheat, Malted Oats, Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|57/14
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(Of which Saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|2.6g
|(Of which Sugars)
|1.8g
|Protein
|<0.16g
|Salt
|<0.16g
