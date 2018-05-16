Tesco Chick & Bunny Gingerbread Kit Kit 441G

The kit contains:

3 x gingerbread biscuit bunnies

3 x gingerbread biscuit chicks

2 x gingerbread biscuit rectangle stands

1 x white icing tube

1 x yellow icing tube

1 x pink icing tube

1 x sachet of multicoloured sugar confetti

IMAGE 1 = Lay the biscuits out. Carefully break the 2 rectangular biscuits down the indent to create the support for 2 for your bunnies, and 2 of your chicks. (the bunnies stand up easier than the chicks)

IMAGE 2 = Using the sprinkles and pink & yellow icing tubes, decorate the bunny & chick biscuits. Allow to dry for a few minutes.

IMAGE 3 = With adult supervision, if required, using a pair of scissors cut the nozzle end of the white tube. Pipe a line of white icing down the broken edge of the triangular biscuit. Stick this to the back of the biscuits, with the pointed end of the triangle facing upwards. Hold for a few seconds and allow to dry.



IMAGE 4 = The biscuit will now be supported so should stand up. Repeat for the other biscuits using the remaining stands.

IMAGE 5 = Leave for the icing to set and dry before moving. Arrange your decorated biscuits to display your characters.



