Tesco Chick & Bunny Gingerbread Kit Kit 441G
1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 1339kJ
-
- 318kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.4g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 31.5g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- 8 Gingerbread biscuits with tubes of white, pink and yellow coloured icing and a sachet of multicoloured sugared decorations.
- For some Easter fun, decorate your own chick & bunny biscuits whichever way your imagination takes you.
- Decorate your own Build and decorate your own chick and bunny gingerbread biscuits.
- Pack size: 441G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Coconut Oil, Shea Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Lutein), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
The kit contains:
3 x gingerbread biscuit bunnies
3 x gingerbread biscuit chicks
2 x gingerbread biscuit rectangle stands
1 x white icing tube
1 x yellow icing tube
1 x pink icing tube
1 x sachet of multicoloured sugar confetti
IMAGE 1 = Lay the biscuits out. Carefully break the 2 rectangular biscuits down the indent to create the support for 2 for your bunnies, and 2 of your chicks. (the bunnies stand up easier than the chicks)
IMAGE 2 = Using the sprinkles and pink & yellow icing tubes, decorate the bunny & chick biscuits. Allow to dry for a few minutes.
IMAGE 3 = With adult supervision, if required, using a pair of scissors cut the nozzle end of the white tube. Pipe a line of white icing down the broken edge of the triangular biscuit. Stick this to the back of the biscuits, with the pointed end of the triangle facing upwards. Hold for a few seconds and allow to dry.
IMAGE 4 = The biscuit will now be supported so should stand up. Repeat for the other biscuits using the remaining stands.
IMAGE 5 = Leave for the icing to set and dry before moving. Arrange your decorated biscuits to display your characters.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket Tube. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
441g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (74g)
|Energy
|1810kJ / 430kcal
|1339kJ / 318kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|73.6g
|54.5g
|Sugars
|42.6g
|31.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.6g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..
