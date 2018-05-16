We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chick & Bunny Gingerbread Kit Kit 441G

£5.00
1/6 of a pack

Energy
1339kJ
318kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.5g

high

35%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1810kJ / 430kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Gingerbread biscuits with tubes of white, pink and yellow coloured icing and a sachet of multicoloured sugared decorations.
  • For some Easter fun, decorate your own chick & bunny biscuits whichever way your imagination takes you.
  • Decorate your own Build and decorate your own chick and bunny gingerbread biscuits.
  • Pack size: 441G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Coconut Oil, Shea Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika Extract, Lutein), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • The kit contains:    
    3 x gingerbread biscuit bunnies
    3 x gingerbread biscuit chicks  
    2 x gingerbread biscuit rectangle stands                
    1 x white icing tube   
    1 x yellow icing tube
    1 x pink icing tube
    1 x sachet of multicoloured sugar confetti 

    IMAGE 1 = Lay the biscuits out. Carefully break the 2 rectangular biscuits down the indent to create the support for 2 for your bunnies, and 2 of your chicks. (the bunnies stand up easier than the chicks)

    IMAGE 2 = Using the sprinkles and pink & yellow icing tubes, decorate the bunny & chick biscuits. Allow to dry for a few minutes. 

    IMAGE 3 = With adult supervision, if required, using a pair of scissors cut the nozzle end of the white tube. Pipe a line of white icing down the broken edge of the triangular biscuit. Stick this to the back of the biscuits, with the pointed end of the triangle facing upwards. Hold for a few seconds and allow to dry.

    IMAGE 4 =  The biscuit will now be supported so should stand up. Repeat for the other biscuits using the remaining stands.

    IMAGE 5 = Leave for the icing to set and dry before moving. Arrange your decorated biscuits to display your characters.

     

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

441g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (74g)
Energy1810kJ / 430kcal1339kJ / 318kcal
Fat12.7g9.4g
Saturates5.4g4.0g
Carbohydrate73.6g54.5g
Sugars42.6g31.5g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein4.6g3.4g
Salt0.36g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..

