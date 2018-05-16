We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

J2o Spritz Apple & Watermelon Sparkling Drink 4X275ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of J2o Spritz Apple & Watermelon Sparkling Drink 4X275ml
£4.50
£NaN/null

Per 275ml:

Energy
198kJ
47kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 72kJ/17kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Apple and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Cluster-Pak®
  • Patent Rights Reserved
  • Lightly sparkling
  • Low in Calories
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1100ML
  • Low in Calories

Information

Storage

Best before end: See shoulder of bottlesStore out of direct sunlight and away from heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 275ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • MeadWestvaco UK Ltd,
  • Bristol.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,

Return to

  • MeadWestvaco UK Ltd,
  • Bristol.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy72kJ/17kcal
Carbohydrate4.1g
of which sugars4.0g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt-
View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here