John Frieda Profiller+ Thickening Spray 150Ml

4.6(48)
£9.00

£6.00/100ml

John Frieda Profiller+ Thkng Spray 150ml We Care About AnimalsWe are committed to a world without animal testing.
Give fine, thin hair an instant plumping boost with John Frieda's PROfiller+ Thickening Spray. This lightweight spray for thin hair is infused with Biotin and Hyaluronic Acid to strengthen and hydrate hair, and it also provides heat protection and reduces hair loss due to breakage.Create the look and feel of more hair for voluminous, full styles. Formulated to thicken hair overall by 200% (when using PROfiller+ Shampoo, Conditioner and Spray vs. basic shampoo).
- Vegan-friendly- Silicone-free- Formulated with Biotin and Hyaluronic Acid
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Polyquaternium-16, Polysorbate 20, Polyquaternium-68, Parfum, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Glycerin, Alcohol, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Biotin, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Spray throughout towel-dried hair, making sure to fully cover under sections and root area. Comb to distribute evenly from root to tip. For maximum fullness, style hair using a blow-dryer until completely dry.

