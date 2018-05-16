We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Grade A Amber Maple Syrup 330G

Tesco Finest Grade A Amber Maple Syrup 330G
£4.50
£1.36/100g

One tablespoon

Energy
166kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1108kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • Maple syrup.
  • With a light and subtly sweet maple flavour
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 12 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1108kJ / 261kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate65.0g9.8g
Sugars61.0g9.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
A light-flavoured syrup: ignore "grade A"

3 stars

Caveat emptor: the term "Grade A" carries no meaning. In 2014 Vermont changed their maple syrup grading system. All syrups are standardly classified grade A, and it is only the colour descriptor afterwards that tells you anything about the strength of flavour. This syrup is amber, the 2nd lightest of 4 colours, and accordingly has a light maple flavour. There's nothing wrong with that, but for people outside of maple syrup-producing countries who are looking for a real maple hit, this simply won't provide it.

