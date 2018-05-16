Tesco Finest Grade A Amber Maple Syrup 330G

A light-flavoured syrup: ignore "grade A"
Caveat emptor: the term "Grade A" carries no meaning. In 2014 Vermont changed their maple syrup grading system. All syrups are standardly classified grade A, and it is only the colour descriptor afterwards that tells you anything about the strength of flavour. This syrup is amber, the 2nd lightest of 4 colours, and accordingly has a light maple flavour. There's nothing wrong with that, but for people outside of maple syrup-producing countries who are looking for a real maple hit, this simply won't provide it.