Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800ml

Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibac Apl Blossom 800ml

Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your To-do into a ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes grease on your surfaces with no extra steps - no rinsing, no scrubbing, no streaks. It leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces, killing 99.9% of bacteria! Our best shine thanks to the plant-based ingredient (82% of total surfactants, which are subject to processing).

Spray, Wipe, Done! Leaves nothing behind but a brillant shine Removes Grease With plant-based ingredient (82% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing) Safe For food contact surfaces No Harsh residues Bottle is recyclable

Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Disinfectants

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage