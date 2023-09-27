We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800ml
image 1 of Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800mlimage 2 of Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800mlimage 3 of Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800mlimage 4 of Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800mlimage 5 of Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800ml

Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibacterial Cleaning Spray Apple 800ml

4.8(1512)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£2.49

£3.11/litre

Flash Spray Wipe Done Antibac Apl Blossom 800ml
Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your To-do into a ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes grease on your surfaces with no extra steps - no rinsing, no scrubbing, no streaks. It leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces, killing 99.9% of bacteria! Our best shine thanks to the plant-based ingredient (82% of total surfactants, which are subject to processing).
Spray, Wipe, Done! Leaves nothing behind but a brillant shineRemoves GreaseWith plant-based ingredient (82% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing)Safe For food contact surfacesNo Harsh residuesBottle is recyclable
Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Disinfectants

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Not suitable for non-washable surfaces (e.g. untreated or oiled wood). Avoid use on aluminium/copper/brass/painted surfaces. If in doubt: test on hidden area. Keep bottle upright. Wipe with a damp microfiber cloth. No need to rinse. To disinfect: leave to act for 5 mins before wiping. Beforepreparing food on surfaces, rinse them with a damp cloth.

View all Cleaning & Antibacterial Sprays & Liquids

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here