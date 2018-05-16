Blue Dragon Katsu Curry Paste 170G

Product Description
- Curry paste with carrot, mango and ginger.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion Purée, Carrot Purée (9%), Mango Purée (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce Extract (Water, Defatted Soya Beans, Salt, Roasted Wheat), Sugar, Ginger Purée (5%), Spices (Spices, Turmeric (0.8%), Coriander, Garlic, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cloves, Star Anise), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée (3%), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt, Onion Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- For a delicious Katsu Curry for two:
- Sizzle: Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan and fry ½ a jar of paste for 1 minute. Add in 1 tbsp of water and stir.
- Stir: Stir in 1/4 of a can (100ml) of Blue Dragon Coconut Milk and simmer for 3 minutes. If you prefer more sauce then add a bit more coconut milk,
- Enjoy: Pour the Katsu sauce over sliced breaded chicken and serve with steamed rice.
- Feeling inspired?
- Use ready to cook breaded chicken for an easy midweek meal. Or make your own with Blue Dragon Panko Breadcrumbs.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|714kJ/171kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|of which sugars
|14g
|Protein
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.7g
