Dove Men+Care Sport Fresh 72h Antiperspirant Deodorant 150ml

1. Dove Men+Care Sport Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol provides the performance you need and superior comfort for your underarm skin - tough on sweat, not on skin 2. This deodorant for men offers up to 72 hours of sweat and odour protection, helping you stay fresh before and after your workout 3. The improved formula of our antiperspirant spray features Triple Action Technology which gives you advanced, complete protection throughout the day 4. This antiperspirant deodorant contains ¼ moisturising cream to protect your skin from irritation 5. Dove Men+Care Sport Fresh deodorant spray has a long-lasting, invigorating scent that will keep you feeling fresh all day 6. Globally, Dove does not test its antiperspirant deodorants on animals and is PETA approved Playing sports and working out can be rough on your underarm skin. The sweat, friction from movement, extra showers, and rough towel drying after showering can leave your skin vulnerable and lead to sweat rash, chafing, and irritation. Help your underarms rebound after a tough workout with Dove Men+Care Sport Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol. Engineered specifically for men, this antiperspirant spray now features Triple Action Technology to deliver 72 hours of powerful odour and sweat protection, helping you stay fresh before and after workout sessions. Its non-irritant formula contains 1/4 moisturising cream to strengthen your skin against underarm rash and chafing, keeping your underarms comfortable all day. Dove Men+Care puts care at the centre of a man's strength, this deodorant spray helps you care for yourself so you can be there for others. Tough on sweat, not on skin, and leaves an energising citrus scent that will keep you feeling fresh for longer. With better protection and care, you'll get the increased confidence you need to be your best all day. How to use: Firstly, shake the Dove Men+Care Sport Fresh antiperspirant can well. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? For best protection and care on workout days, choose Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant Aerosol 200 ml, providing up to 72 hours of dry confidence.

Triple Action Technology Complete Protection to Feel Your Best 72H Protection + Long-Lasting Fragrance + 1/4 Moisturising Cream PETA Approved Vegan - Global Animal Test Policy

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Glycine, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage