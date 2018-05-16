We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bfree Tiger Rolls 4X60g

Bfree Tiger Rolls 4X60g

Product Description

  • Gluten free unsliced rolls with a rice flour topping, fortified with a blend of vitamins B, D and calcium.
  • Delicious super soft rolls with a golden crackle effect for extra texture with added vitamins and minerals and high in fibre, our way of helping you enjoy a balanced & healthy lifestyle.
  • Vitamins B6 and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Calcium, essential for the maintenance of normal teeth and bones.
  • A gluten free diet can be hard to find fibre in so we wanted to give you a helping hand! High in fibre
  • Packed in protected atmosphere packaging.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-047
  • Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free
  • Baked with goodness!
  • With Added B Vitamins, Vitamin D, Calcium
  • High in Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Maize Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Thickening Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Psyllium Husk, Rice Protein, Fermented Maize, Salt, Vitamin Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin D Yeast, Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid (B9)), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Chloride), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before, see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Freeze by date mark shown and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.Can be frozen

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions (1 Roll approx. 60g)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • UK Authorised Representative:
  • CERTLabel Ltd,

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g portion*
Energy1142kJ/272kcal685kJ/163kcal
Fat7.6g4.6g
of which saturates0.77g0.5g
Carbohydrate45g27g
of which sugars4.4g2.6g
Fibre7.1g4.3g
Protein2.3g1.4g
Salt0.98g0.59g
Vitamin D0.94µg (NRV 11%) 0.56µg
Riboflavin (B2)0.48mg (NRV 21%) 0.29mg
Niacin (B3)3.69mg(NRV 14%) 2.21mg
Vitamin B60.63mg(NRV 27%) 0.38mg
Folic Acid (B9)68.1µg(NRV 20%) 40.9µg
Pantothenic Acid (B5)0.98mg(NRV 9.8%) 0.59mg
Calcium241mg(NRV 18%) 145mg
* This pack contains 4 portions (1 Roll approx. 60g)--
NRV (Nutrient Reference Value) indicates the recommended daily amount of vitamins and minerals needed by an average health adult--

