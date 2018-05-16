Bfree Tiger Rolls 4X60g

Product Description
- Gluten free unsliced rolls with a rice flour topping, fortified with a blend of vitamins B, D and calcium.
- Delicious super soft rolls with a golden crackle effect for extra texture with added vitamins and minerals and high in fibre, our way of helping you enjoy a balanced & healthy lifestyle.
- Vitamins B6 and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Calcium, essential for the maintenance of normal teeth and bones.
- A gluten free diet can be hard to find fibre in so we wanted to give you a helping hand! High in fibre
- Packed in protected atmosphere packaging.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-047
- Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free
- Baked with goodness!
- With Added B Vitamins, Vitamin D, Calcium
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Maize Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Thickening Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Psyllium Husk, Rice Protein, Fermented Maize, Salt, Vitamin Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin D Yeast, Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid (B9)), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Calcium Chloride), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before, see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Freeze by date mark shown and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.Can be frozen
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions (1 Roll approx. 60g)
Name and address
- BFree Foods, Ltd.,
- 10 Clyde Road,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
- UK Authorised Representative:
- CERTLabel Ltd,
Return to
- Contact Us
- 3rd Floor,
- 207 Regent Street,
- London,
- W1B 3HH,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g portion*
|Energy
|1142kJ/272kcal
|685kJ/163kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|0.77g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|27g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|4.3g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.59g
|Vitamin D
|0.94µg
|(NRV 11%) 0.56µg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.48mg
|(NRV 21%) 0.29mg
|Niacin (B3)
|3.69mg
|(NRV 14%) 2.21mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.63mg
|(NRV 27%) 0.38mg
|Folic Acid (B9)
|68.1µg
|(NRV 20%) 40.9µg
|Pantothenic Acid (B5)
|0.98mg
|(NRV 9.8%) 0.59mg
|Calcium
|241mg
|(NRV 18%) 145mg
|* This pack contains 4 portions (1 Roll approx. 60g)
|-
|-
|NRV (Nutrient Reference Value) indicates the recommended daily amount of vitamins and minerals needed by an average health adult
|-
|-
