Vocation Crush Hour Everyday Hazy Pale 12X330ml

- Beer.
- Crush Hour
- Get ready to squeeze the day with this laid-back, easy breezy pale ale.
- Crisp and light with just a spritz of juice and gentle haze, it's constantly crushable, hour after hour.
- Fresh & crushable, balancing light bitterness with a touch of juiciness from zesty citrus hops.
- Hop, skip & juice 5.7% hazy pale ale
- Life & death 6.5% classic IPA
- Love & hate 7.2% New England IPA
- Hazy Fresh Easy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 3.96L
- Allergens: Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)
1.5
4.6% vol
Beer
Ambient
Best before: see base of canStore cool
- Drink fresh
- Pour carefully
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
- Brewed and canned by:
- Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
- Craggs Country Business Park,
- New Road,
- Cragg Vale,
- Hebden Bridge,
- VOCATIONBREWERY.COM
12 x 330ml ℮
