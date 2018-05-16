We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vocation Crush Hour Everyday Hazy Pale 12X330ml

Vocation Crush Hour Everyday Hazy Pale 12X330ml
Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Crush Hour
  • Get ready to squeeze the day with this laid-back, easy breezy pale ale.
  • Crisp and light with just a spritz of juice and gentle haze, it's constantly crushable, hour after hour.
  • Fresh & crushable, balancing light bitterness with a touch of juiciness from zesty citrus hops.
  • Your Beer, Our Vocation
  • A brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our Vocation.
  • Find Your Vocation
  • There's more to discover
  • Hop, skip & juice 5.7% hazy pale ale
  • Life & death 6.5% classic IPA
  • Love & hate 7.2% New England IPA
  • Hazy Fresh Easy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 3.96L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see base of canStore cool

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh
  • Pour carefully

Warnings

  MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,

Return to

  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,
  • HX7 5TT.
  • VOCATIONBREWERY.COM

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

