Tassimo Costa Latte 6 Pack 167.4G
325ml
Product Description
- 6 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 6 T Discs Flavoured Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar for Coffee Based Drink.
- Rainforest Alliance certified. Find out more at ra.org
- Enjoy your favourite costa drinks from the comfort of your home
- Discover more at tassimo.com
- A specially crafted blend of coffee beans roasted to perfection to create the same authentic taste of a Costa espresso based Latte with an indulgent silky smooth taste, topped with fine foam. Tassimo never compromises on quality. Our beans have quite the journey before they end up as your delicious coffee. From the bean, the roasting to the brewing we take care of everything to deliver your favourite drink perfect and easy every time. With such a huge variety of inviting flavours and blends to choose from, finding a drink flavour that you love couldn’t be easier. Tassimo coffee machines use Intellibrew™ Technology that recognizes your pod at the touch of a button, adjusts to the perfect size, temperature and intensity to create a perfect drink for you to enjoy.
- Bringing joy to everyday moments - Tassimo has a huge range for you to discover. Whether it’s a creamy latte, delicious cappuccino or intense espresso. We brew it perfectly at the touch of a button!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 6 x 7.4g Espresso
- 6 x 20.5g (17.2ml) Latte Creamer
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
- Costa*
- * Registered Trade Mark used under license from Costa Limited
- Costa coffee shop quality
- Costa Latte Coffee Capsules X6
- Indulgent silky smooth taste
- Pack size: 167.4G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (27%), Sugar, Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331), Flavouring (from Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Name and address
Return to
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
- Hurley,
- UK,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Tassimo.co.uk
- tassimo.com
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
Net Contents
167.4g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|325ml**
|325ml/%*
|Energy
|83kJ/
|270kJ/
|3%
|-
|20kcal
|64kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|3.2g
|5%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.1g
|11%
|Carbohydrates
|2.5g
|8.1g
|3%
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|8.1g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.16g
|-
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.7g
|1%
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.26g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
